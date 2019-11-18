A woman has been filmed urinating on a store's PlayStation controllers in a disgusting video posted online.

The video was posted to Reddit yesterday but appears to have been filmed in the past few months inside MediaMarkt, a major German electronics retailer.

In the clip, the blonde woman, dressed in a grey skirt and black jacket, approaches a PlayStation 4 display where the latest FIFA game is set up.

She pulls down her stockings and squats in front of the machine.

She then laughs as she performs her disgusting act over the console and controllers, while the cameraman moves around her, news.com.au reported.

The woman looks around to see if anyone is watching before pulling up her stockings and walking away.

The cameraman pans back to survey the mess, which includes some faeces left behind where the woman was squatting.

She turns around and stops briefly as she walks away, laughing and covering her mouth.

The clip seems to have been filmed somewhere in Germany. Photo / Supplied

"This is not funny or hot, this is f***ing disgusting," one Reddit user wrote.

"She definitely should've been arrested for this," another said.

Another added, "She should have to pay to have a hazardous waste cleaning crew come, plus sex offender charges for peeing in public like they do to guys who get caught peeing outside."

One person joked: "She's clearly an Xbox fan."

MediaMarkt has been contacted for comment.