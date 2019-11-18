A married man has been accused of murdering his secret girlfriend before masquerading as her on Facebook.

US man John Chapman drove his secret girlfriend Jaime Feden from Pennsylvania Las Vegas, telling her he wanted to do a photo shoot with her in the desert.

It is now claimed the 39-year-old suffocated her, leaving her body in the desert before driving off.

Feden hadn't been seen since September. A body matching her description has now been recovered.

Chapman was confessed to police he took her to Las Vegas for a photo shoot.

It is claimed he bound both Feden's hands and feet with zip ties before suffocating her.

Following her death, it is claimed Chapman then signed onto Facebook as Feden, messaging her family and best friend Nikki pretending to be her.

In texts revealed on social media, Nikki asked "Jaime" if she and Chapman had broken up.

Chapman, masquerading as Jaime, then said: "Yeah but we are still friends.

"Apparently I was too clingy and he couldn't take it. Thinking back maybe I was and I did try not to be but it's hard when I care so much.

"It was my idea to be friends because I didn't want us to hate each other. My family was also an issue as well."

Nikki posted the images of their interaction on the weekend, saying: "It's making me sick now knowing that this was him texting me the whole time."

Feden had been diagnosed with Vater syndrome, which police says limited her mental capacity.

Chapman's family says he and Feden met at a school for people with special needs.

Her family claim he is married.

Chapman was charged on Friday in relation to her disappearance but is yet to be charged with homicide.