A student in the US state of Florida has been arrested and faces a felony charge after distributing video of a classmate masturbating in a high school toilet cubicle.
Eighteen-year-old Armando Flores, who attends Braden River High School in Bradenton, was arrested for allegedly distributing material harmful to minors, reports The Smoking Gun.
His victim has told police that he has been left feeling suicidal after video was shared around the school showing him masturbating inside the stall, allegedly filmed by Flores over the top of the partition.
Upon learning of the video's existence, a school resource officer began searching for the source and eventually arrested Flores, who confessed.
The video was found on his phone.
Police had the teenage victim involuntarily hospitalised after he told police that he was "suicidal" as a result of the incident, according to the police report.
Flores could face a maximum of five years in prison if he is convicted of the crime, as well as a $7800 fine and a place on Florida's sex offender registry.
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Samaritans 0800 726 666
• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.