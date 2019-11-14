A US paramedic has been arrested and charged over the theft of a diamond ring from a woman who died during a medical emergency.

50-year-old Lisa Darlene Glaze is accused of stealing a single marquis cut diamond ring with a gold band from the hand of Gloria Robinson, who died after she was transported to CHI St Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Glaze, who works at the hospital, allegedly cut the ring from Robinson's hand during the incident on October 16, later sold the ring to a nearby pawn shop.

Authorities say that Robinson's family noticed that three rings were missing when her personal effects were given to them and confronted Glaze, who either "did not answer her or walked away", according to police.

Two of the rings were recovered days later but a third ring was still missing.

A local pawn shop reported the sale of a diamond ring with a severed band to authorities on October 24 and Glaze was later arrested.

Lisa Darlene Glaze. Photo / Hot Springs Police Department

She had provided her driver's license as identification for the transaction, police said.

Glaze was charged with a felony count of theft by receiving and a misdemeanour count of unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawnshop and released on bail.

Her employer has placed her on administrative leave without pay and issued the following statement: "CHI St Vincent Hot Springs places a priority on the safety and wellbeing of our patients and our healing ministry is committed to their security while in our care."