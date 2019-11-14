Several people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and the gunman was in custody, authorities said.

Reports on the number of people injured have fluctuated.

Fire officials said at least three people were injured.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Associated Press the shooting suspect was in custody and being treated at a local hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Villanueva told NBC in Los Angeles that all of the victims were students and that the gunman was also a member of the student body.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, which serves Santa Clarita Valley, said that it had received four victims after the shooting, with three — a female and two males — in critical condition, and one male in good condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department ealier said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting. Photo / AP

Television images showed sheriff's deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

A student named Riley told KTLA5 that she was standing with friends by the library on campus when she heard four to five gunshots and started running.

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

The Daily Mail reports that police officers are searching for the suspect, who might be hiding near the school.

-Additional reporting, NZ Herald