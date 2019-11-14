At least six people were injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting. Photo / AP

Television images showed sheriff's deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

A student named Riley told KTLA5 that she was standing with friends by the library on campus when she heard four to five gunshots and started running.

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

The Daily Mail reports that police officers are searching for the suspect, who might be hiding near the school.



