Officials say regulations are meant to curb video game addiction, which they blame for a rise in nearsightedness and poor academic performance.

No playing video games after 10pm. No more than 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays. Want add-ons like virtual weapons and costumes? Keep it to $57 a month.

The Chinese government has released new rules aimed at curbing video game addiction among young people, a problem that top officials believe is to blame for a rise in nearsightedness and poor academic performance across a broad swath of society.

The regulations, announced by the National Press and Publication Administration

