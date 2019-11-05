A Rebels gang member who posted a video of himself brutally attacking a paedophile in a police watch-house bathroom has been hailed as a "hero" and "legend" on Facebook.

Bradley Daniele, 26, put up the CCTV video on Monday that shows him cornering Hamzeh Bahrami in a shower stall of the Adelaide City Watch House and punching him repeatedly.

The violent confrontation took place in April when Bahrami was assisting police before pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a playground toilet at Blair Athol, north of Adelaide.

Bradley Daniele's video of himself punching a paedophile in a police watch house has drawn 750 comments, mostly positive. Photo / Facebook

During the assault Bahrami allegedly taped the girl's eyes and mouth and tied her hands behind her.

In the video, Daniele punches Bahrami in the head and neck several times before a police officer intervenes and stops him.

Daniele then backed himself with a written post saying he would willingly go to jail for the assault, which has since attracted 750 comments, many praising his actions.

"To everyone that actually knows me, knows that I'm a good person and will help anyone out," Daniele wrote.

"Yes I have made some mistakes in my life and done a bit of jail but who hasn't done wrong in their life.

"I'm not asking for anything from this post.

Bradley Daniele says he will happily go to jail for the assault. Photo / Facebook

"One thing I will not stand for is kids being abused physically or mentally and I will do this over and over again if I had the chance.

"I think it's time people stop judging bikies and people start to worry about the real issues in life like getting the 'paedos' off the street.

"I know everyone is not gonna agree with violence but that little girl never had a voice and I'm sure if you had a heart you would do the same thing.

"If I go to jail for this I will not lose any sleep!"

Some Facebook posters condemned Daniele, saying he was no different from Bahrami, but the overwhelming number of comments – including many from women – were supportive.

Daniele punched Hamzeh Bahrami, who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl, 10, in a playground toilet. Photo / Nine News

They included "On ya cobba", "Good job" and "you are a f***ing legend."

One woman wrote, "I'm certain that half of Australia will be waiting with open arms and beer upon your release if you get jail time, a service well provided in my opinion, great job."

Another wrote, "We need more people like this … in the world."

A male Facebook user picked up on Daniele's comment about judging bikies.

He wrote, "You are a true warrior and the state should honour you!

Daniele exited the cubicle after an officer stopped him. Photo / Facebook

"We need more people to see how bikies are, they protect and defend the weak and this is why I have so much respect for you guys."

A South Australian Police spokesperson said Bahrami was uninjured in the attack and the matter was now before the courts.

SAPOL charged Daniele with assault and he will face court later this month.