A student is suing his university for more than $400,000 in damages because he failed to get the marks he wanted.

Umer Riaz, who lost his original case at Cardiff County Court, now vows to take it to the highest court in Wales after the University of South Wales told the judge he had "no prospect of success".

The 33-year-old from Pakistan travelled to the UK to study chemistry in 2011, but he was forced to re-sit his first year after failing.

In 2014 he "suffered a fall" and had to defer half his second-year modules for a year.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as a result, he failed to get enough credits for an honours degree and had reached the maximum time period for his course.

He received a pass – the equivalent of a third-class degree, which wasn't enough to pursue the course.

He appealed the marks he was given, but the case was thrown out.

Riaz has since hit out, claiming: "I'm going to fight this even if I have to take it higher, even to the UN. I'm very, very keen that I take it as high as I can.

"I was quite good at my studies and I passed my English courses back home.

"I was the youngest and my family wanted to give me the opportunity for higher study. My parents are illiterate, they didn't go to school.

"A pass doesn't mean anything to me. Having a pass degree is not going to help me to get anything.

"I wanted to do a PhD in organic chemistry. I was in my final year starting to apply for jobs in Europe, in the Middle East and do further studies.

Advertisement

"I had a couple of emails from Italy and Germany. They said they were impressed by my approach but unfortunately, I do not have enough credits. If I had an honours degree I would have been smashing it. I would have been working in decent places like my other colleagues."

Umer Riaz / Facebook

Riaz represented himself in court.

He now faces a hefty court bill after losing his case.

He said: "It's been very stressful. I went through trauma, I went through illness. My mum cries a lot, she cries too much. Back home when you go to court you have police around you so she is worried about me. I talk to her every day and tell her I'm fine."

A spokeswoman for the University of South Wales said: "We take all complaints seriously and are keen to uphold our rigorous standards.

"All of our processes have been followed fairly and accurately, and this has been reflected by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education. As there may be further legal action, it is not possible to comment further."