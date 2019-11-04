A 63-year-old teacher in the US state of North Carolina has been arrested and charged with "crimes against nature" after a 17-year-old student came forward with details of an alleged sexual relationship.

Emma Neil Ogle had been working at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, when she allegedly began a relationship with her accuser earlier this year.

The student claims that relationship turned sexual and they reported the alleged abuse to another staff member at the school, sparking a police investigation.

Ogle was arrested hours later and has been charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

She has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Parents at the school were shocked by the allegations, with one telling WSOC TV: "I was in a state of shock. I really was because my child goes here and I've had two others come out of here."

Student Edward Ramon spoke to NBC Charlotte following the revelations, saying: "It's just disgusting, it's shocking and disgusting.

"It just makes the school look bad."

A recent graduate, Isaih Wallace, told NBC: "I love this school, I really do, it's just sometimes the people at the school make it a bad school."

He said he hoped the accused learned from her mistakes: "I don't wish bad on her, but I wish she learn from this lesson."

Ramon disagreed, saying: "I think she should go to prison for that."

The Charlotte Police Department have not revealed whether the alleged victim is male or female.

Ogle has been released on bail.