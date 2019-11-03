WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

A teenage girl was raped by her boyfriend while she lay on the floor dying after he allegedly shot her twice in the head, a horrifying post-mortem has revealed.

Paula Davis' "possessive" ex-boyfriend Giovanni Ruiz has been accused of her murder after her body was found inside her family's van in the US on September 6.

Davis, described as a "shining star", had text Ruiz explaining they had to move on from each other.

"It's time for both of us to move on completely from what we had," the text said, which was read out in court.

"I wish I could support you through this as a friend but I'm sure you recognise that a clean break will heal faster. So until all of this is past, some distance would be best."

Paula Davis died after being shot in the back of her head multiple times in North Las Vegas. Photo / Facebook

But just hours later Ruiz was seen at a Las Vegas Walmart a few kilometres from Davis' van buying cleaning products.

That afternoon Davis was reported missing, and two hours later her father Sean Davis made the shocking discovery, finding his daughter's dead body in the van.

After her slaying, police found an odd note on her mobile phone, typed the afternoon she was fatally shot, which read: "Can't stand him being hurt after breaking up this way. He'll be hurt for so long. I'm just as hurt as he is but I need to be strong.

"Get someone to kill Gio. Meet him at park on Friday for payment. Have him kill Gio after class ... get support from family."

It is understood Ruiz had typed the message himself in an alleged cover-up attempt.

The UNLV student's ex-boyfriend, Giovanni Ruiz, has been accused of her murder. Photo / AP / Facebook

During his arrest, police found a .380-calibre semiautomatic handgun with two missing rounds. It had been purchased just two days before Davis' death.

Police described Ruiz as "possessive and jealous".

Davis' grieving dad said her death and court case is a "nightmare" for the family but that they "we're taking it one day at a time".

Ruiz's charges will be presented to a death penalty review committee next week.