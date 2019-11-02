Investigations are under way after a group of tradies discovered a large sum of money buried at a suburban development site on the Gold Coast.

And the shock find has sparked something of a gold rush in the normally quiet pocket.

Police were called to the Runaway Bay property after the tradesmen dug up about $200,000 in cash, hidden in several large plastic containers that were buried on the site.

Jack Johnston told 9 News the stash was discovered around 9.30pm on Thursday, buried about 600mm below the surface beneath some trees.

While the currency is yet to be revealed, it's understood the notes are old-style $100 bills, valued at $200,000.

Tradies have discovered around $200,000 in buried cash in a Runaway Bay backyard. Photo / Supplied

Queensland Police confirmed the find and revealed forensic testing on the notes was under way, carried out by the Criminal Investigation Branch.

But the discovery has led to rising tensions and suspicions among locals in the otherwise "quiet" suburban town.

Local resident, Gina Christeson, told ABC News that the discovery caused a peak in curiosity.

" … it's amazing when you live in such a quiet area and you put the television on and there's a neighbour having – was it $150,000 – buried in their garden," she told ABC News.

"We're going to get the excavator in tomorrow and we think we might start digging because who knows," she said.

But Christeson also admitted that the exciting discovered had also led to tensions, with trust being diminished among neighbours.

"I don't think they trust each other much, they'd rather do it alone … there's too much money to trust others, isn't it," she admitted.

However Christeson would not speculate where the money came from or how it got there, instead admitting that it may have caused trouble for developers.