The Islamic State's crimes, and the fear they instilled, have long since woven themselves into the fabric of French life.

The killing of the Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was met this week with no outpouring of joy or even relief in France, even though this is the European country that suffered most from his depredations.

The reason is simple: the Islamic State's crimes, and the fear they instilled in the national psyche, are so ingrained in France that the daily fabric of life has been inexorably altered.

As if proof were needed, within the last month, a former

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.