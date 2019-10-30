Japanese police are searching for a man who was seen falling while livestreaming his climb up Mount Fuji on YouTube.

Police in Shizuoka prefecture, home to Japan's highest mountain, said 10 rescuers were searching for a second day Wednesday after the man was seen falling down a snow-covered slope near the peak.

Mount Fuji seen across Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

The video, "Let's Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji," shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU panting and saying his fingers are freezing and he has trouble operating his smartphone.

The man, walking along a fence and apparently nearing the summit, says he was slipping. The video showed him going feet up, his hiking gear hurtling away before ending abruptly.

Advertisement

Mount Fuji climbing season ended last month.

- AP