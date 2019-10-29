Diego Stolz was hit in the face by one student and sucker-punched in the head by the other, resulting in his head being knocked against a cement pillar. After being on life support for nine days he was announced dead.

Now, the two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death and Stolz's family is seeking US$100 million in damages over how administrators neglected the 13-year-old's bullying concerns.

The aunt and uncle of Stolz, who raised the boy after his parents died, filed a legal claim against the Moreno Valley Unified School District this week, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, California where a boy was fatally bullied. Photo / Google Maps

Before the fatal attack, the teenage boy and an adult cousin met with Landmark Middle School assistant principal, who assured him that the bullies would be suspended for three days, starting Monday.

After the three days were up, the boys allegedly confronted Stolz and fatally attacked him, resulting in his heart-breaking death.

Classmates told local the local media outlet that Diego had been previously bullied at school and on social media. Photo / KTLA-5

"Essentially, the assistant principal, she blew it off," David Ring, the Stolz family's attorney, told the Los Angeles Times. "She made a promise, she didn't keep, and it cost this kid his life."

"They're devastated," Ring added about Stolz's aunt and uncle.

"It was totally preventable, and they're really having a difficult time coming to grasp that."

Ring also told the Los Angeles Times that the bullying started about a year before the fatal attack. He said that his classmates began the bullying by stealing his shoes and other articles of clothing.

The two boys who have been charged with manslaughter have denied the allegations and are due to appear in juvenile court on Friday (local time).

Cellphone footage of the devastating bullying attack was published on the internet, showing the two students beating Stolz to the ground.

The brawl led to the death of the 13-year-old boy. Photo / Facebook

Administrators at the California school have said that the two attackers had not shown any previous aggression and were good students.

Stolz's family plans to donate his organs "to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for another child", the Los Angeles Times reports.