Michael Ralph knows there's still good people out there because he's one of them.

The man was going for walk in the centre of Wollongong early this morning to "clear his head" when he was set upon by a bunch of thugs after jumping into action to help a middle-aged man calling out for help.

"I came across a gentleman, around 50. I just said good evening and we struck up a conversation," the 28-year-old cyber security business owner told news.com.au.

"He said he'd seen some younger men around 20 doing something to an ATM and we parted ways.

"After I walked about 100m I heard him calling out. These three men were approaching; they were going after this poor gentleman."

Mr Ralph said he knew the men were aggressive but he didn't care; he had to help.

"If it were me in trouble I would want someone to do something," he said.

"I went over and told them to back off and they kept approaching. They were clearly looking for a fight by the way they were moving.

Michael Ralph was set upon in Wollongong this morning. Photo / Supplied

"They were talking about their boys coming to get me."

Mr Ralph said he backed away and went to the nearby Grand Hotel with the gentleman to calm down when the men came flying back in and punched him in the face.

"I don't know how many times I was punched," he said.

He said the men ran off before police were called.

He's waiting to see a surgeon about his suspected broken nose.

"It's re-proved to me there are good people out there," he said.

"Not everyone tolerates this kind of behaviour. The right thing to do was what I did."

He's waiting for police to review CCTV in the area.