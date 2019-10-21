A man named Tupac Shakur was arrested in Tennessee on Friday (local time) after allegedly charging towards police with a knife, the New York Post reveals.

Police Officers in Johnson City, Tennessee, found a large amount of methamphetamine on Shakur as well as a syringe.

Shakur is held on a US$18,000 bond for charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, meth possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The man arrested had the sme name, down to the initial, as the late rapper who died in 1996. Photo / Washington County Detention Center

His arrest drew attention on social media after having the same name, down to the initial, as the "All Eyez on Me" rapper who was shot dead in September 1996.

Despite being shot four times in Las Vegas, many fans believe conspiracy theories that the rapper was not fatally shot, instead, it was a stunt for him to go into hiding and he is still alive.

No arrests were ever made for Tupac's death but last year suspect Keefe D claimed he took part in the murder.

Tupac Shakur died after six days in hospital. Photo / Getty Images

Keefe D, whose real name is Duana Keith Davis, refused to say who pulled the trigger but admitted he was in the car the shots came from.

"I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I'm the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing," said Keefe D in the Netflix series, Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders.

"People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I'm coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth."

Since Tupac's death, fans have created many conspiracies theories.

Tupac's stage name was Makaveli after Italian war strategist Niccolo Machiavelli who pretended to fake his own death.

That is not all. If the letters in Tupac's stage name are switched around, you get "Am Alive K".

Another conspiracy theory was about the cremation of the rapper's body. Allegedly, Tupac was cremated on September 14. Suge Knight said he paid for the US$3 million ceremony.

The cremator was never heard from or seen again.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter. Photo / Getty Images

Other theories include that the rapper faked his own death, and some say they even saw him in Cuba and Somalia.