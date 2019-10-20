A Florida man has been charged with manslaughter for fatally beating a peeping tom who had been peering into his girlfriend's window as they had sex.

Victor Vickery was charged Thursday with the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the 30-year-old Vickery and his girlfriend, Samantha Hobi, were in bed when they heard a sound, which had happened before. Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for prowling.

The two began fighting while Hobi called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police Akar attacked him and that he punched and kicked Akar a few times.

Hobi told police that she picked up a shovel and whacked Akar "once or twice."

Akar died at the hospital within 90 minutes of arrival. The medical examiner later determined that Akar had died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

A few weeks after the fatal attack, Hobi told police that she wants to withdraw her initial statement and that she did not hit the victim with a shovel.

The relationship between Vickery and Hobi was known to be rocky and records showed cases of domestic violence.

Hobi had one restraining order against Vickery, which ended in October last year. Shortly after that ran out, she requested another.

Vickery is currently jailed on a US$100,000 bail.