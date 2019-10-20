Winnie the Pooh, Guy Fawkes, Pepe the Frog — these are the new faces of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement.

Demonstrators have begun masquerading as their favourite characters in defiance of the Government's ban this month on face coverings at public gatherings.

Protesters wear masks in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

Protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese city are taking a humorous approach to draw attention to their cause as they try to keep up the pressure on the Government five months since the movement erupted.

Many are assuming the identity of Winnie the Pooh, because Chinese internet users joke that the talking bear resembles President Xi Jinping.

Protestors wearing masks stand along a commercial shopping street in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

Others wear Guy Fawkes masks, a global symbol of anti-government protests. Some have become Pepe the Frog, a character adopted by Hong Kong protesters unaware of its association with US far-right extremists.

