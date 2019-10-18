Emperor penguins huddle on the sea ice of Atka Bay; a bison shivers in the snow; and a Tibetan fox and a marmot meet unexpectedly. Photos / Stefan Christmann, Max Waugh and Yongqing Bao Photographers have given us a glimpse into life in the animal kingdom, capturing displays of rarely seen animal behaviour as well as showing off the incredible diversity of life on our planet.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Winner Wildlife Photographer of the year portfolio award, Stefan Christmann, Germany, The huddle.

The winning images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were this week announced at the Natural History Museum in London and will be shown off to millions in a touring exhibition and online.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Winner Animals in their environment, Shangzen Fan, China, Snow plateau nomads.

The big award went to China's Yongqing Bao, for his shot The Moment, which frames the standoff between a Tibetan fox and a marmot. Judge Roz Kidman Cox summed it up saying: "Photographically, it is quite simply the perfect moment".

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Winner Black and White, Max Waugh, USA, Snow exposure.

Other winners included Stefan Christmann of Germany for his portfolio including this shot of more than 5000 male emperor penguins huddling against the cold in Antarctica and American Max Waugh in the black and white category for his photo of a lone American bison in a snow storm in Yellowstone National Park.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Winner Plants and Fungi, Zorica Kovacevic, Serbia/USA. Tapestry of life.

There were more than 48,000 entries from 100 countries this year and the next competition opens on Monday. Go to nhm.ac.uk for more information.