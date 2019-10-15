As Britain and the European Union grope for an elusive new agreement on Brexit, an old idea is suddenly getting new traction in the halls of Parliament: putting Britain's departure from Europe back up for a popular vote.

Labour members of Parliament said they would push to attach an amendment to whatever agreement Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings back from Brussels, which would require him to let the British people vote on whether to accept his deal and leave the European Union — or stay put.

The last time Parliament voted on a second referendum, in April, the proposal failed

