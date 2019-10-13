The attacks caused about 700 Islamic State families to escape a Kurdish-run camp. The American defence secretary also said the US would pull about 1,000 troops from the area.

Hundreds of relatives of Islamic State fighters fled a Kurdish-run detention camp Sunday morning after Turkish airstrikes hit the surrounding area, deepening the crisis prompted by the Turkish-led invasion of northern Syria.

The escapes came hours before the US military said it would withdraw its remaining troops from northern Syria in the coming weeks, despite a likely resurgence of the Islamic State group amid chaotic efforts by Turkish-led troops to wrest

