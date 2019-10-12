One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

City officials and Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.

One person has been killed and three are unaccounted for following the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans. Photo / AP

News outlets report construction workers ran to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.

Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered unstable. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.

Debris hangs on the side of the building after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans yesterday. Photo / AP

- AP