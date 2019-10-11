It didn't cause disruptions to major cities, but climate change protesters turned their attention to Manly Beach for a bizarre protest today.

Protesters buried their heads in the sand for one minute as part of the week-long events being staged as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests, news.com.au reports.

"As we face into the Climate Emergency, it seems many around us have their heads in the sand, afraid to face the reality of what is coming," it said on the Facebook page for the event.

People were just asked to bring a shovel and towel. And a message to write on their behind. Photo / news.com.au

"Taking action to bring about change is the only way forward for the future of our planet.

"To highlight the futility of the heads in sand approach, we will gather with as many people as possible on Manly Beach."

"Please please please EVERYONE COME to this. It's going to look so great if hundreds come! Think about the message to have on you butt too," the Facebook event stated.

"This will be a family friendly, non-disruptive event where we will have a bit of fun whilst getting our point across."

Organisers said it was a family friendly, non-disruptive event "where we will have a bit of fun whilst getting our point across". Photo / news.com.au

The event was staged as Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton slammed the protesters.

Dutton today resumed his attack on activists protesting under the Extinction Rebellion banner, branding them "radicals" and "outliers".

"They do their cause more harm than good," he told Nine Network.

"They are, frankly, just thumbing their nose at Australians who want to two to work, run their businesses, [and] don't want to be disrupted by these people."

Extinction Rebellion has been leading a week-long series of protests in major cities to raise awareness about climate change as part of a campaign to get Australian governments to declare a climate emergency.

Some of their activities, which has included locking themselves to concrete objects and fences and glueing themselves to roads, have been criticised for disrupting commuters and businesses and for taking up police time.

Dutton again raised the prospect of charging protesters acting without permits for the cost of the police response.

"When you are acting outside of the law, which these people are doing, you are diverting valuable police resources. I think there should be a price to pay for that," he said.