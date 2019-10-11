A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a West Texas Walmart.

Patrick Crusius entered the plea today during his first appearance before a trial judge in El Paso.

Police have said Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the August 3 attack in the largely Latino border city.

Several law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Walmart in El Paso, where 22 people were killed. Photo / AP

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Crusius.

Most of those killed in the shooting had Hispanic last names and eight were Mexican nationals.

The Department of Justice has called it an act of domestic terrorism.

Some two-dozen people were injured in the attack.

Hospital officials say two of them remain hospitalised.

Police officers gather evidence behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso. Photo / AP

The attack came hours before another mass shooting that killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio.

Attorneys for Crusius appealed to the public to keep an open mind about their client.

Mark Stevens of San Antonio, who is lead defence attorney, told reporters that "there are two sides to this story" and that the defence team intends to contrast those stories in court.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if they obtain a capital murder conviction.

Assistant defence attorney Joe Spencer of El Paso says he and Stevens "are morally opposed to the death penalty."

Patrick Crusius appears in the district court with his lawyers. Photo / AP

He added that the El Paso community needs closure and healing, "and the quickest way to get closure and healing is not through seeking the death penalty."

-AP