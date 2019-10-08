A White House official who listened to President Donald Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's leader described it as "crazy," "frightening," and "completely lacking in substance related to national security," according to a memo written by the whistleblower at the centre of the Ukraine scandal, a CIA officer who spoke to the White House official.

The White House official was "visibly shaken by what had transpired," the CIA officer wrote in his memo, one day after Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine in a July 25 phone call to open investigations that would benefit him politically.

A palpable sense

