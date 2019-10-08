Moderators of an online forum called Black People Twitter have caused an uproar by requiring participants to submit a photograph proving they are not white.

It was meant to be a destination on the internet where black people could let down their guard.

The forum, one of the many on Reddit, featured a feed of jokes and memes and commentary circulated on social media by black people, and comment threads where discussions could unfold. A post parodied the discomfort many white people seem to feel with the phrase "black lives matter." Participants riffed on rapper Kanye West's suggestion that slavery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Isn't this just racist?'

Brown forearms, white fury

Welcome to the Country Club