A Downing Street source has said a Brexit deal is "essentially impossible" following a call between Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel.

The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor earlier this morning about proposals he had put to the European Union, however it was said Merkel was clear any deal based on Johnson's offer was "overwhelming unlikely" and added that she would not support a deal unless Northern Ireland stayed in a customs union.

Johnson's spokesman confirmed there had been a "frank exchange" of views with the German chancellor, however a spokesman for the European Commission said nothing had changed regarding the phone call between the two.

The spokesman said that the EU position "has not changed: we are working for a deal" and added that as technical talks continue today she does not see "how the talks could have broken down".

"Under no circumstances will we accept that the EU wants to do harm to the Good Friday Agreement," they said.

"The purpose of our work is to protect it in all its dimensions."

Meanwhile a German government spokesman confirmed Merkel and Johnson had spoken on the phone this morning, however said it would not report from "confidential conversations".

The DUP responded to the suggestion that Northern Ireland stay in a customs union as "beyond crazy".

In a statement released by the party, Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, said that "no UK Government could ever concede such a surrender".

"The EU is not interested in a negotiated outcome at this time," she said.