A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl who had tried to entrap him in an undercover amateur sex sting operation.

A group of teenage girls were attempting to set up 32-year-old Californian man Robert Dreyfus in an amateur undercover sex sting operation.

The teen girls were trying to gather proof Dreyfus was attempting to hook up with underage girls.

The group made contact with Dreyfus on social media, exchanging messages before arranging to meet up, local sheriff's said.

Advertisement

During the meeting, officials say the 32-year-old "convinced the 17-year-old victim to get into his vehicle to talk".

However, he then allegedly drove away without her consent, sending her friends into a panic.

Authorities say 32-year-old Robert Dreyfus was the target of an amateur sex sting operation by a group of teenagers, who wanted proof he was trying to hook up with underage girls. Photo / KGTV

After the victim was able to message her friends for help, they called police who managed to stop Dreyfus.

He pulled over and let the 17-year-old girl out unharmed.

The group of girls said they were prepared to hand their evidence against Dreyfus over to police.

However, police have slammed the girls saying their actions could complicate the criminal case and said any suspicious activity should be dealt with by police.

"This was really dangerous and something that's best left to professionals in law enforcement," said Jan Ronis, a criminal defence attorney.

"Normally, law enforcement runs these operations. The solicitation is recorded. The conversations and meeting places are surveilled. This is a bunch of kids," he said.

Advertisement

The sheriff's department said the public was strongly discouraged "from setting up meetings or contacting anyone for the purpose of catching an individual who is committing a crime".

Dreyfus was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sending harmful matter to a minor and communication with a minor for specific offences.

His bail was set at $175,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.