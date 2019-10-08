Two adults and three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Massachusetts home Monday, authorities said.

The five family members were found in an Abington condominium complex about 7:30am by a relative who showed up to take the children to school, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

"It's a crime, a crime occurred in that building. Three little children are gone forever," said Cruz, who also noted it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

Deirdre and Joseph Zaccardi were found dead at their home. Photo / Facebook

He said there was no threat to the public but would not elaborate further on what happened, saying it's still under investigation.

The district attorney's office identified the deceased as 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi.

Abington police Chief David Majenski said there was no history of domestic issues with the family.

The Daily Mail reported that the relative came across Deirdre's body first and called emergency services before they found the rest of the family in another location at the house.

It's not clear how or in what order the victims died, but CBSN Boston called it an apparent murder-suicide.

Law enforcement officers examine the scene in Abington, Massachusetts. Photo / AP

The victims' relatives later released a statement via Cruz's office, calling the slayings "an unfathomable loss" and asking for privacy "as we attempt to make sense of the enormity of this event."

The children attended Abington Public Schools, Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a message to parents that was shared with the media.

He called the deaths an "unexpected and unexplainably tragic loss."

"Their presence touched so many lives and there are no words to express the sadness we feel," he said of the family.

Counsellors have been made available to students, he said.

Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 30km south of Boston.

-AP