Students at an elementary school in the US all came together to surprise a classmate after hearing about how he lost all his toys in a house fire.

Philadelphia Elementary School took to Facebook to share the emotional moment Daniel Hunt found out how much his classmates love him.

Two weeks ago, Daniel and his family lost everything in a house fire.

It didn't take long for the families of his classmates to come together and hold a secret toy drive to replace the ones he'd lost in the fire.

Advertisement

Last week, one of our Warriors, Daniel Hunt, lost all of this belongings in a house fire. His 3rd grade teachers and... Posted by Philadelphia Elementary School on Friday, 27 September 2019

Facebook photos show Daniel entering the classroom and being surprised by all his mates and a table covered in new toys.

His grandmother commented on the Facebook post saying the boy went home saying he had "joy in his stomach".

"I'm happy crying, I have joy in my stomach," he said on his way from school that day.

"He has looked at each and every toy, big and small and he loves them all. Thank you so much," the grandmother said.