WARNING - Distressing content

A man who fathered at least six children with one of his own daughters has been accused of systematic rape and sexual abuse of his two children, a Welsh court has heard.

The Welsh father is said to have groomed his children, forcing them to perform sexual acts on him by "brainwashing" them and creating "a false world", using manipulation methods.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, faces 36 rape charges, which he denies.

Prosecution John Hipkin told the jury the defendant "systematically controlled, groomed, and brainwashed" his victims "so their will was completely over-ridden by him".

The prosecution also claims there were elements of "witchcraft and mysticism" used to control his alleged victims.

The jury was told he also arranged for other men to rape his daughters.

The prosecutor told the members of the jury they would hear details of DNA evidence which proved the man in the dock had fathered "at least six" children with one of his daughters with the girl being under 16 when she first fell pregnant by her father.

He is also accused of raping one of the children he fathered with his daughter.

The defendant denies all the charges against him and the trial continues.



If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.