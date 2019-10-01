A banker from Connecticut visiting the Caribbean island of Anguilla with his family in April answered a knock at the door of his resort suite and found an employee who said he had come to fix a sink.

The two men began fighting almost immediately. The tourist, a former football player named Gavin Scott Hapgood, overpowered the smaller employee, Kenny Mitchel, and pinned him until police arrived. Mitchel, 27, died soon after, and when a coroner ruled he had been asphyxiated during the struggle, Hapgood, 44, was charged with manslaughter.

READ MORE:
Huge amount of cocaine washes up on West

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.