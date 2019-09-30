A 2-year-old girl has died after her mother left her in the car for several hours while she went to have a drink with a friend.

June Love Agosto could not be saved by paramedics on Saturday after her mother left her in the car in Torrance, California for five hours, Fox 11 reports.

Police said the mother left her toddler with the windows up, heat on and under a blanket while she got into another vehicle next to hers to drink with a friend before falling asleep.

Hours later, she found her daughter covered in vomit and burns over her body.

The mother allegedly placed her on a patch of grass and tried to cool her down with water but after being rushed to hospital she could not be saved.

According to Fox 11, the death has been ruled as accidental.

The police report reveals that the mother was a former drug addict but has been through full rehabilitation.

The toddler's godmother, Jessica Peterson-Burns, told Fox 11 the family was devastated and has since set up a GoFundMe page to support the family through the tragedy.

"Our family is broken, we just need prayers and we're just broken," she said.

The page describes the young girl as "full of life and loved by so many".