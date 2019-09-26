As president he opposed the Iraq war, sought a 'United Europe of States' and cultivated comity between the left and the right. But an embezzlement conviction damaged him.

Jacques Chirac, who moulded the legacy of Charles de Gaulle into a personal power base that made him one of the dominant leaders of France across three decades and a vocal advocate of European unity, died on Thursday at his home in Paris. He was 86.

His death was confirmed by the Fondation Chirac in Paris.

Chirac was elected to two consecutive terms as president, beginning in 1995, having already served as

Coddled on the Rue de Seine

"The art of being vague"

Setbacks and riots