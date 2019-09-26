Tennessee School staff have labelled a 5-year-old autistic boy a "sexual predator" after giving his fellow classmates displays of affection earlier this month.

Nathan Putnam from East Ridge Elementary School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, gave a classmate a hug and kissed another when the school staff labelled the youngster, his family says.

A schools spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the young boy's family "is not sharing the full context of the concerns" raised by the elementary school.

No punishment has been given to the child.

His grandma, Debi Amick, wrote on Facebook: "What do you do when a 5-year-old child is being labelled a sexual predator and accused of sexual harassment by the school system?

"It was disclosed that it will go in his record for the rest of his life that he is a sex offender.

"This child is autistic, he comprehends and functions very different than your typical 5-year-old.

"What do you do?

"Who do you turn to for help when the school will not even listen to the child's doctor when he explains the child's difficulties in his comprehension of simple things such as boundaries."

His mother, Summery Putnam, is horrified at the label the school had given her autistic son. Photo / WTVC

The autistic boy's mother, Summer Putman, also spoke out about the incident to local media outlet WTVC, saying: "I was sick to my stomach because first of all don't you understand he's a 5-year-old? He's a child?

"The teacher called me and she said, 'You need to have a talk with Nathan about boundaries'.

"If you don't understand how autism works you'll think he's acting out or being defiant. But that's not the situation."

The family had their son moved to a different class and he has been enrolled in a special education programme.