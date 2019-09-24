A female dance teacher has been sentenced to 26 years in jail after she was caught in bed with a female student.

US women, Lauren Debenedetta, was found guilty on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, a 15-year-old student in Debenedetta's dance class, the Sun reported.

The 41-year-old had an inappropriate relationship with the young girl that lasted for weeks in Charlotte County and Sarasota in 2016, an affidavit obtained by Fox 4 News stated.

Lauren Debenedetta has been jailed for 26 years. Photo / NBC2

The dance student's father caught them in her bedroom when he was checking to see how his daughter was feeling as she had stayed home sick from school that day.

Debenedetta called the 15-year-old girl asking to come over after she had heard she had gone sick for the day, court documents reveal.

The victim admitted to police that the relationship started as soon as the girl joined Debenedetta's dance studio, Haven Dance, which has now been shut down.

Debenedetta founded Haven Dance in 2013, but it was shut down after her arrest. Photo / Supplied

The dance teacher would call the 15-year-old into her office during class and would "kiss her on her mouth" and "touch her private parts", Charlotte County Court heard.

The young girl also told officials that the pair had sex at her house, Debenedetta's house and at the dance studio.

Debenedetta has been found guilty of four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd lascivious conduct and another count of lewd or lascivious battery, the Sun reports.

After serving 26 years the dance teacher will be a registered sex offender.