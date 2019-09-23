Nobody actually rushed the top-secret military base. "We just wanted to see people like us," one visitor said.

The alien invasion was underway, and David Day wanted no part of it.

Some 3,000 visitors were beaming into his tiny hometown this weekend, snapping selfies outside the secretive Area 51 military test base, running through sagebrush in alien costumes and dancing to throbbing club beats as part of a viral online joke bewitched to life.

Day pointed to the signs nailed to his front gate in Rachel, Nevada, population 40ish (50 on weekends).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

GO HOME. NO ALIENSTOCK.

People in this sparsely

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.