COMMENT:

Everyone here is keyed up for the Big One.

The One that's going to finally bring Donald Trump down.

As soon as the news broke Wednesday night in The Washington Post that a whistleblower had accused the president of making some sort of nefarious "promise" during a call to a foreign leader, the hive erupted.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Democrats haven't been able to get Trump on paying off a porn star to protect his campaign. They haven't been able to get him on being a Russian agent. They haven't been able to get him on obstruction of justice.

But maybe this time.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.