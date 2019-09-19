A woman who said she was "Victim-1" in the federal indictment against financier Jeffrey Epstein sued the executors of his estate Wednesday, saying he had abused her for three years starting when she was about 14 and struggling financially.

In the lawsuit, the woman, who called herself Jane Doe, offered a graphic account of the abuse she said she had endured at the hands of Epstein, the dire financial straits that made her vulnerable to his initial advances and dependent on him after the abuse began, and details of how two of his female employees had enabled his behavior.

Epstein's

