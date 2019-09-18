WARNING: Disturbing content

A woman in the US has been been accused of filming herself trying to drown her six-year-old son in a bathtub and then sending the video to the boy's father.

Dazshea Watkins, 25, who is said to be pregnant with her second child, was indicted on more than 30 charges, including attempted murder and child endangerment, the Daily Mail reported.

She was arrested on September 4 in connection to an incident that took place a week prior.

Watkins pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, six counts of felonious assault, 15 counts of endangering children, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of domestic violence and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Watkins, who lives in Cleveland, has been out on US$10,000 bail since September 12.

Watkins, who purportedly suffers from mental health problems, allegedly filmed herself holding her son by the neck under the water, with the six-year-old kicking and desperately trying to escape her grasp.

The recording ends without showing the child being pulled out of the water.

Watkins then sent the video to her son's father, who rushed over to her apartment, where he found the boy alive and took him from the building.

The father later showed the video of the near-drowning to his sister, who urged him to contact the authorities, according to the document.

When the man said he did not wish to see Watkins in jail, his sister filed a report on his behalf, eventually leading to Watkins' arrest.

When a caseworker spoke with Watkins on the phone about what happened, the 25-year-old allegedly said she was pregnant, and felt frustrated and alone, reported WKYC.

The indictment also accuses the young mother of beating her son over the head with a broom several times and attempting to smother him with a pillow.

A medical examination revealed that the six-year-old victim had marks all over his body which were consistent with abuse, according to the document.

Child services had two prior contacts with Watkins in 2014 and 2015, but both cases were closed without any charges being brought against her.

