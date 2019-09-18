She may be more European style maven than pearls and perm First Lady but Melania Trump's latest foray into interior design at the White House shows her historical handiwork.

New pictures have revealed upgrades to the iconic property supervised by the First Lady ahead of Friday's state visit by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Refreshed wall fabric in the Red Room of the White House in Washington after it had been faded by the sunlight. Photo / AP

It includes revamps for the well-trodden rooms the public is able to visit, including new carpets, curtains and wall coverings in the Red Room, Blue Room and diplomatic entrance off the South Lawn, as well as specially restored period furniture.

Mrs Trump has gained a reputation for her bold choices when it comes to fashion and decor including an avant-garde Christmas tree installation some dubbed "creepy".

Advertisement

She also shocked wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do u?" to visit a children's shelter at the height of a border crisis scandal in the US over the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy. She later claimed it was a message for the media who had become "obsessed" with her clothing.

It was a nightmare before Chirstmas at the White House in previous years. Photo / AP

The former model has maintained her sense of European glamour while in Washington, frequently opting for high-end designers paired with stilettos and aviator sunglasses rather than adopt the high-street brands worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Decor of the 132-room mansion is typically left to the First Lady in caretaker role, who meets with White House staff including a chief usher to figure out what work should be done.

Restored furniture in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Photo / AP

Restored furniture in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Photo / AP

Mrs Trump has previously said: "Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation's history, but we are even more honoured to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country's sacred landmark," at a May reception.

The White House Historical Association's president, Stewart McLaurin, said "Those rooms should always look their very best and it was just very faded and really, really needed to be done," McLaurin said.

Mr Morrison's visit, which begins on Friday, is just the second hosted by the Trump presidency after French President Emmanuel Macron received one last year.

Repurposed draperies in the Green Room are among the improvement projects that first lady Melania Trump has overseen. Photo / AP

A portrait of former first lady Edith Roosevelt, right, Melania Trump has been installed. Photo / AP

The First Lady shared pictures of military rehearsing on the South Lawn ahead of the event.

Around half a million tourists also visit the White House each year and it frequently hosts diplomatic events.

Advertisement

— With wires