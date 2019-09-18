A Florida couple arrested for cycling under the influence didn't let that stop their plans for the evening, ripping off their clothes and having sex on the back seat of a police car.

Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, and Seth Aaron Thomas, 31, were riding their bikes on a Florida road shortly before midnight when they were pulled over by the police.

They had no lights on their bikes and had almost crashed into multiple cars.

The pair failed roadside sobriety tests, and the officer reported that he could smell alcohol on both of them.

They were both placed under arrest and put in the back of the officer's car, where the amorous cyclists couldn't wait to get back in the saddle.

While the officer was outside the car, the couple began stripping off their clothes and having sex.

When the officer opened to door to stop them, Thomas was naked and Mondanaro had her pants pulled down and her breasts exposed.

Once Thomas was pulled out of the car, he took the opportunity to escape, pushing over another officer and making a nude getaway on foot.

He was later arrested hiding behind a local ice cream parlour.

The pair were both charged with DUI, exposing sex organs and unnatural and lascivious acts and are being held in custody.