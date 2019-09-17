A security guard has been sentenced for 37 counts of indecent acts after publically masturbating for four years in Brisbane.

Benjamin Frederick Moran would stop on footpaths, bus stops and in bushes and masturbate as women passed by, leaving them traumatised.

Eventually, a woman called the police on January 16 after seeing him masturbate in Northern Brisbane.

Officers caught him near the location and he later confessed. He showed a map to police of where he had offended.

The 44-year-old admitted to 33 indecent acts between January 2015 and January 2019, reports Australian Associated Press.

The acts were committed on a nondescript street in Brisbane, although he also admitted to carrying out indecent acts at Annerley, a suburb in Brisbane city.

The 44-year-old carried out the indecent acts for four years in Brisbane City. Photo / 123RF

Moran selected his two primary spots for his lewd act because of the locations' passing foot traffic, said Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"On each occasion, you hid behind a tree or some sort of construction," she said.

"You waited, and then as an adult woman approached, who was by herself, you then removed yourself from the coverage and began masturbating."

The Brisbane man went to great lengths to avoid detection, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

He often carried a spare change of clothes, removed the business signage on his car and wore a hat and sunglasses when proceeding in the acts.

"One of the particularised incidents involved a woman who noted there was a mirror placed in a tree which would seem to allow you to see who was approaching the area in which you had concealed yourself," Merrin said.

A psychological report found that Moran suffered compulsive exhibitionist disorder. He became aroused by the prospect of the women seeing him masturbate, not the prospect of contact with them, the report said.

Merrin handed Moran a six-month prison sentence for the charges.