After an unsuccessful attempt to sell at $4.5 million and time on Airbnb, the Tudor-style home in Queens seeks a highest bidder.

President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York, is once again heading to the auction block, after an unsuccessful attempt to sell at US$2.9 million ($4.5 million) earlier this year.

The auction will conclude November 14, after a review of qualified bidders who submit written offers and a refundable 10 per cent deposit. There is an undisclosed reserve price, meaning the seller may choose not to sell below that threshold, and no starting bid will be announced.

