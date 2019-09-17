A Florida man is accused of killing his wife and their four children, storing their bodies in his home for several weeks and then dumping their remains in Georgia.

The body of Casei Jones, 32, was discovered near Brantley County in Georgia on Sunday after she and her children disappeared six weeks ago.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children's bodies after interviewing their father. The sheriff wouldn't say where the children's remains were found.

Casei and Michael Jones. Photo / Supplied

A warrant was issued for Michael Jones' arrest early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.

The 38-year-old was located by police after he crashed his van in Brantley County, which is roughly 220km north of Marion County.

When officers arrived at the scene they reportedly "smelled a foul odour" coming from Jones' vehicle.

"You may want to put me in handcuffs," Jones told them and upon inspection officers found Ms Jones' body in the back of the van.

Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn't been seen or heard from in six weeks.

Jones was questioned after his wife's body was found and he then led authorities to the remains of his children, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

He allegedly killed his wife and children and kept their bodies in his home for several weeks before putting them in his van and driving across the border into Georgia.

It is not yet clear how Casei and her children were murdered.

Michael Jones, right, has been arrested for the murder of his wife Casei. Photo / Supplied

Speaking before Casei was discovered dead Jones' mother Nikki told Fox35: "I've never ever been so scared.

"They don't know where she's at. They went to the house and she's gone. The house is empty.

"Casei is my baby, she was my last one. I don't want anything to have happened to her."

Speaking of her grandchildren she said: "They're my whole world, just like my kids. I don't know what I would do without any of them.

"I want them home safe."