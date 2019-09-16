As Boris Johnson arrived in Luxembourg today to meet Jean-Claude Juncker for further Brexit talks, the prime minister and his negotiators were professing growing optimism about the prospects for a last-minute deal.

The European side - including the European Commission president - is much more cautious, noting the immense political challenges facing Johnson.

These lie not just in Brussels - where talks about the Irish border are still a long way from resolution - but also in Westminster where his majority has collapsed and MPs have boxed him in with legislation forcing him to seek an extension if no deal

The Johnson dream: 'Slice n dice' the Irish backstop

The Northern Ireland-only backstop

Go back to kicking the can?

The extended transition, sleight-of-hand deal

Conclusion