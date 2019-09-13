The search for a couple who went missing while on a camping trip in regional Victoria has come to tragic end after they were found dead this morning.

Caleb Forbes, 22, and his girlfriend Shannon Lowden, 21, told family members last Friday that they were heading to Thomas Dam in West Gippsland to camp overnight.

They failed to return as planned and the alarm was raised when Mr Forbes didn't turn up to work on Sunday.

"The pair were found deceased in their car on Trig East track, east of Thomson Dam at about 11am," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police will investigate the circumstances and prepare a report for the Coroner.

Police, SES and volunteers have been searching the area for almost a week following their disappearance.

Yesterday, Inspector Shane Cashman said their disappearance was "totally out of character".

"If they are in their car and they've got camping gear that can keep them warm we are hopeful that they will be okay," Insp Cashman told 3AW.

"If they have moved away from their car then that's a concern but if they have stayed with their car, they can access water, they should have some supplies that have almost diminished but the water will keep them going."

Authorities believed the couple's 4WD may have become bogged on one of the tracks, leaving the campers stranded.

Ms Lowden's mum, Debbie Lowden, said she was hopeful authorities would find her daughter alive and well.

"I feel like they've obviously got stuck somewhere and they can't get out," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We will be here until we find them."

Tributes have started flowing in from social media users who have been following the search for the couple.

"Everyday this week when I woke up I checked this post for updates. Hoping and praying for good news. They have constantly been on my mind. Condolences to the families and friends," one Facebook user said.

"My heart breaks for their families and friends. I'm so very sorry to hear this news. May they Rest In Peace," another person wrote.

One added: "So terribly sad and heartbreaking for all who knew & loved them. Thankful that they could be located and their families can say goodbye. Well done to all those who have been out searching, my thoughts and prayers are with all involved."