Queensland residents have been warned they're "not out of the woods yet" as fire crews continue to battle more than 100 blazes burning across Australia's east coast.

On Tuesday night, some 79 fires were burning across Queensland, with another 52 in New South Wales.

🔥 Multiple bushfires are burning across Queensland



🔥 Road conditions change quickly as fires escalate



🔥 Do not travel in fire-affected areas unless you have to or unless you're directed to by authorities



— Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) September 10, 2019

, where more than 5000 people were evacuated from their homes on Monday night.

By Tuesday evening, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said it was still too dangerous for them to return home.

"We are not out of the woods yet, unfortunately, although there has been massive air bombing going on the fire still is threatening the Weyba Downs area," he said.

Photo / news.com.au

The unrelenting bushfire crisis has prompted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to cut short her overseas trip to Switzerland and return to Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expects the fire danger could ease across much of the state on Wednesday and Thursday due to more moderate winds and higher humidity.

But a recent report by senior BOM researchers shows this could be just the start of a very hot, dry spring.

WHAT IS THE DAMAGE SO FAR?

• There have been no fatalities.

• Twenty-six homes have been lost so far, 17 in Queensland and nine in NSW.

• Seventy-three homes have been damaged, 67 in Queensland and six in NSW.

• The damage tally is expected to rise once fire-ravaged areas are checked.

• In Queensland, one home has been lost at Peregian Springs and another "severely damaged", 11 homes have been lost at Scenic Rim, four at Applethorpe and Stanthorpe and one at Biboohra in Far North Queensland.

• In NSW, eight homes have been lost in Drake and one at Tenterfield.

• Dozens of outbuildings and commercial facilities have been lost in both states.

• On the Gold Coast hinterland, the 86-year-old, heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge was completely destroyed.

• The Bees Nest fire has burnt more than 72,000 hectares of forest and the Drake fire has burnt nearly 40,000 hectares. The two fires have respective perimeters of 300km and 171km.