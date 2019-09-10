For Britain's bare-knuckled new prime minister, today marked the end of what is surely one of the most abysmal starts any British leader has ever endured.

As a new law went into effect blocking a "no deal" Brexit, lawmakers also handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson yet another defeat — rebuffing his bid for a snap election.

By Monday's end (Tuesday NZ time), it had become clear that if Johnson had thought he could outfox Parliament by suspending it, sidelining lawmakers at a critical moment in the Brexit debate, he was the one who had been outmanoeuvred.

